501st CSW recognizes Airmen and unveils Pathfinder Strategy 2029

U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW) commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Terrance Boyd, 501st CSW command chief, right, presents Ms. Karen Stansbury, 501st CSW director of business operations, with a civilian category III of the quarter award on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 7, 2024. The CY24 2nd quarter awards officially recognizes Pathfinders who were selected based on their technical expertise, leadership skills and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB