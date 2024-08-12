Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st CSW recognizes Airmen and unveils Pathfinder Strategy 2029 [Image 5 of 6]

    501st CSW recognizes Airmen and unveils Pathfinder Strategy 2029

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW) commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Terrance Boyd, 501st CSW command chief, right, presents Ms. Karen Stansbury, 501st CSW director of business operations, with a civilian category III of the quarter award on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 7, 2024. The CY24 2nd quarter awards officially recognizes Pathfinders who were selected based on their technical expertise, leadership skills and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 07:25
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    This work, 501st CSW recognizes Airmen and unveils Pathfinder Strategy 2029 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinders
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Light the way
    Pathfinder Strategy 2029

