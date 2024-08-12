U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW) commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Terrance Boyd, 501st CSW command chief, right, presents Ms. Kodi Adams, 501st CSW secretary to the wing commander, with a 2023 Key Spouse of the Year award on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 7, 2024. The CY24 2nd quarter awards officially recognizes Pathfinders who were selected based on their technical expertise, leadership skills and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 07:25 Photo ID: 8588859 VIRIN: 240807-F-KS661-1003 Resolution: 6327x4218 Size: 6.11 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st CSW recognizes Airmen and unveils Pathfinder Strategy 2029 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.