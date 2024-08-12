Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Cesar Chavez

    SEA OF JAPAN

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240812-N-NF288-053 SEA OF JAPAN (August 12, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) in the Sea of Japan, August 12. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DDG #114 #RALPH #JOHNSON #DESRON15

