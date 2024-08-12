USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Cesar Chavez

240812-N-NF288-015 SEA OF JAPAN (August 12, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) in the Sea of Japan, August 12. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

