    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    7th Infantry Division

    A Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, takes a breath during a 50 meter lap during warmups in order to prepare for the upcoming 3 day swimming events as part of “Week of the Bayonet” at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 8, 2024. 7th ID hosts the “ Week of the Bayonet” at JBLM to honor the division’s heritage and lineage, allowing the Soldiers to build and strengthen bonds through ceremony and competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8588466
    VIRIN: 240813-A-AQ215-7308
    Resolution: 6484x4323
    Size: 16.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Swim Meet
    7ID
    Week of the Bayonet

