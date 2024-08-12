7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

A Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, takes a breath during a 50 meter lap during warmups in order to prepare for the upcoming 3 day swimming events as part of “Week of the Bayonet” at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 8, 2024. 7th ID hosts the “ Week of the Bayonet” at JBLM to honor the division’s heritage and lineage, allowing the Soldiers to build and strengthen bonds through ceremony and competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

