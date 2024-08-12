7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, take a break before a swimming competition in Soldiers Field House at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 8, 2024. 7th ID hosts the “Week of the Bayonet” at JBLM to honor the division’s heritage and lineage, allowing the Soldiers to build and strengthen bonds through ceremony and competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

Date Taken: 08.13.2024