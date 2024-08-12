USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams through the Puget Sound following a three month underway towards its new homeport, Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed flagship aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period in Bremerton. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

