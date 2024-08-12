Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams through the Puget Sound following a three month underway towards its new homeport, Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed flagship aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period in Bremerton. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 19:24
|Photo ID:
|8588152
|VIRIN:
|240813-N-DS883-1119
|Resolution:
|3709x2649
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives at Naval Base Kitsap [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.