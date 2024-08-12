Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 19:04 Photo ID: 8588144 VIRIN: 240809-D-MN117-9729 Resolution: 1227x672 Size: 176.8 KB Location: LOP BURI, TH

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Recent Aviation Exchange Continues Enrichment of Relationship Between Thailand and Washington [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.