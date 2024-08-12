Navy Lt. Brittani Bible hits a home run in the home run derby competition at the start of the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City Aug 13, 2024. The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex from 13-19 August features Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Date Taken: 08.13.2024
Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US