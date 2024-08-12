Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship [Image 11 of 13]

    2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Lt. Camille Acevedo hits the ball during the home run derby competition at the start of the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City Aug 13, 2024. The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex from 13-19 August features Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
