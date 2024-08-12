Soaring Beyond Limits: 944th FW Fighter Pilot Crosses 1,000 Hour Milestone in F-35

Airman 1st Class Christian Dickinson, an active-duty crew chief with the 63rd Fighter Squadron, and Reserve Citizen Airman Lt. Col. Christopher "Lube" Lowe, F-35 instructor pilot and 56th Operations Group deputy commander, proudly hold the 1,000-hour flight patch after Lowe's milestone flight in the F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. The patch symbolizes not only Lowe’s achievement but also the critical support provided by ground crews like Dickinson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Hometown: KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US