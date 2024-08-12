Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring Beyond Limits: 944th FW Fighter Pilot Crosses 1,000 Hour Milestone in F-35 [Image 11 of 11]

    Soaring Beyond Limits: 944th FW Fighter Pilot Crosses 1,000 Hour Milestone in F-35

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Christian Dickinson, an active-duty crew chief with the 63rd Fighter Squadron, and Reserve Citizen Airman Lt. Col. Christopher "Lube" Lowe, F-35 instructor pilot and 56th Operations Group deputy commander, proudly hold the 1,000-hour flight patch after Lowe's milestone flight in the F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. The patch symbolizes not only Lowe’s achievement but also the critical support provided by ground crews like Dickinson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 17:30
    Photo ID: 8587916
    VIRIN: 240809-F-XK427-1011
    Resolution: 3660x2438
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Hometown: KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soaring Beyond Limits: 944th FW Fighter Pilot Crosses 1,000 Hour Milestone in F-35 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soaring Beyond Limits: 944th FW Fighter Pilot Crosses 1,000 Hour Milestone in F-35

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    Fighter Pilot
    F-35
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airman

