Soaring Beyond Limits: 944th FW Fighter Pilot Crosses 1,000 Hour Milestone in F-35

Reserve Citizen Airman Lt. Col. Christopher "Lube" Lowe, an F-35 instructor pilot and the 56th Operations Group deputy commander, proudly displays a special patch commemorating his 1,000th flight hour in the F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. Lowe is one of only five members in the 944th Fighter Wing to reach this milestone, underscoring his commitment and the collective efforts of the Airmen who support every mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US