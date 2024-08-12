Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring Beyond Limits: 944th FW Fighter Pilot Crosses 1,000 Hour Milestone in F-35 [Image 10 of 11]

    Soaring Beyond Limits: 944th FW Fighter Pilot Crosses 1,000 Hour Milestone in F-35

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airman Lt. Col. Christopher "Lube" Lowe, an F-35 instructor pilot and the 56th Operations Group deputy commander, proudly displays a special patch commemorating his 1,000th flight hour in the F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. Lowe is one of only five members in the 944th Fighter Wing to reach this milestone, underscoring his commitment and the collective efforts of the Airmen who support every mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Crew Chief
    Fighter Pilot
    F-35
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airman

