Brig. Gen. Carlos E. Gorbea, Commanding General of the 1st Mission Support Command, and Maj. Gen. Kodjo S. Knox-Limbacker, State Adjutant General for the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), visited the operations center of one of the communications teams from the 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced in the USVI during the Caribbean Thunder 2024 exercise.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8587141
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-A5033-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|914.81 KB
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delivering Critical Communications Across the Caribbean in Response to Tropical Storm Ernesto [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Delivering Critical Communications Across the Caribbean in Response to Tropical Storm Ernesto
No keywords found.