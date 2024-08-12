Satellite terminals set up by the 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced to provide critical communication support during a training exercise, ensuring seamless connectivity for military operations and disaster response efforts.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8587140
|VIRIN:
|231204-A-II753-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|770.46 KB
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delivering Critical Communications Across the Caribbean in Response to Tropical Storm Ernesto [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Delivering Critical Communications Across the Caribbean in Response to Tropical Storm Ernesto
No keywords found.