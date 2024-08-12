15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load equipment onto a truck at the Port of Busan, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2024, to support integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

