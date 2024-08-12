Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea

    PORT OF BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load equipment onto a truck at the Port of Busan, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2024, to support integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 10:04
    Photo ID: 8586790
    VIRIN: 240806-M-HY848-1070
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PORT OF BUSAN, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea
    15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea
    15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea
    15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Harpers Ferry
    Marines
    Readiness
    CLB-15
    Integrated Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download