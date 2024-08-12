U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload equipment from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) at the Port of Busan, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2024, to support integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 10:04 Photo ID: 8586788 VIRIN: 240806-M-HY848-1015 Resolution: 4194x6288 Size: 1.65 MB Location: PORT OF BUSAN, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Marines Offload USS Harpers Ferry in South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.