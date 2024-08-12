IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, Installation Management Command Commanding General, right; presents a coin to Sabine Schindler, director of USAG Wiesbaden's Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office, left; who is accepting it on behalf of Freddy Muñoz, a Stationing Analyst with PAIO who represented the Garrison’s interests in a number of recent planning efforts; in the IMCOM-Europe and Garrison Wiesbaden headquarters building on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 1, 2024. The IMCOM Command team traveled to USAG Wiesbaden to thank members of the IMCOM workforce for their service and support, and to recognize their contributions to improve the readiness, resilience, and quality of life for Soldiers and their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE