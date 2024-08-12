Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden [Image 11 of 11]

    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, Installation Management Command Commanding General, right; presents a coin to Sabine Schindler, director of USAG Wiesbaden's Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office, left; who is accepting it on behalf of Freddy Muñoz, a Stationing Analyst with PAIO who represented the Garrison’s interests in a number of recent planning efforts; in the IMCOM-Europe and Garrison Wiesbaden headquarters building on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 1, 2024. The IMCOM Command team traveled to USAG Wiesbaden to thank members of the IMCOM workforce for their service and support, and to recognize their contributions to improve the readiness, resilience, and quality of life for Soldiers and their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8586441
    VIRIN: 240801-A-NH858-5155
    Resolution: 4602x3287
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden [Image 11 of 11], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download