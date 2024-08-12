Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden

    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, Installation Management Command Commanding General, right, presents a coin to Corinna Faulk, a Business Manager with Garrison Wiesbaden's Directorate of Family and MWR, center, for being instrumental in the organizing and executing of the Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary event earlier this year, in the IMCOM-Europe and Garrison Wiesbaden headquarters building on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 1, 2024. Her organization and oversight enabled the execution of 49 street food stands, carnival rides, memorabilia sales, and all the required equipment for entertainment during the event. Additionally, Faulk organized and executed this year’s Independence Day celebration with approximately 5K community members in attendance. The IMCOM Command team traveled to USAG Wiesbaden to thank members of the IMCOM workforce for their service and support, and to recognize their contributions to improve the readiness, resilience, and quality of life for Soldiers and their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8586434
    VIRIN: 240801-A-NH858-2008
    Resolution: 5772x3247
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    IMCOM Command Team Visits Garrison Wiesbaden
