    ESL Sailors Assist the Helping Hoops BOUNCE Dandenong Basketball Program at Noble Park Community Centre, Melbourne [Image 2 of 3]

    ESL Sailors Assist the Helping Hoops BOUNCE Dandenong Basketball Program at Noble Park Community Centre, Melbourne

    MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia (July 24, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Vincent Liu, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, coaches participants of the Helping Hoops BOUNCE Dandenong Basketball Program at Noble Park Community Centre, Melbourne, Australia, July 24. Melbourne is Emory S. Land’s fifth port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

