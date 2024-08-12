MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia (July 24, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and participants of the Helping Hoops BOUNCE Dandenong Basketball Program pose for a group photo after coaching the kids at Noble Park Community Centre, Melbourne, Australia, July 24. Melbourne is Emory S. Land’s fifth port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 03:32 Photo ID: 8586386 VIRIN: 240724-N-SF230-1149 Resolution: 4858x2733 Size: 602.35 KB Location: MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Sailors Assist the Helping Hoops BOUNCE Dandenong Basketball Program at Noble Park Community Centre, Melbourne [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.