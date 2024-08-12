Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Adelaide Football Team members tour submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) [Image 4 of 5]

    Port Adelaide Football Team members tour submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

    ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PORT ADELAIDE, South Australia, Australia (July 30, 2024) – Tour guests from the Port Adelaide Football Team pose for a photo on the mess decks of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a tour aboard as part of the ship’s scheduled port visit to Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, July 30. Adelaide is Emory S. Land’s sixth port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

    This work, Port Adelaide Football Team members tour submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

