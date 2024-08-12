Port Adelaide Football Team members tour submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

PORT ADELAIDE, South Australia, Australia (July 30, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Orianna Winebrinner, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the ship’s medical capabilities with tour guests from the Port Adelaide Football Team during a tour aboard as part of the ship’s scheduled port visit to Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, July 30. Adelaide is Emory S. Land’s sixth port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

