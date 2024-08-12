Capt. Torrin Velazquez (center), Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) commanding officer, and Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Koleea Flagg (far left), NMRTC acting command master chief, visited the local Branch Health Clinic (BHC) aboard Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) July 24 and met with Cmdr. James Dipasquale (right), CFAC commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Sohn (left), BHC officer-in-charge, and Master Chief Matthew Haylow (right), CFAC command master chief, to discuss future support for Navy Medicine on the Korean Peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 00:38
|Photo ID:
|8586208
|VIRIN:
|240724-N-VW675-8883
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Medicine Leadership Visits CFAC [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael Levesque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.