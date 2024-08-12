U.S. Navy Medicine Leadership Visits CFAC

Capt. Torrin Velazquez (center), Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) commanding officer, and Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Koleea Flagg (far left), NMRTC acting command master chief, visited the local Branch Health Clinic (BHC) aboard Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) July 24 and met with Cmdr. James Dipasquale (right), CFAC commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Sohn (left), BHC officer-in-charge, and Master Chief Matthew Haylow (right), CFAC command master chief, to discuss future support for Navy Medicine on the Korean Peninsula.

