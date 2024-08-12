Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Medicine Leadership Visits CFAC [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Medicine Leadership Visits CFAC

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Levesque 

    Commander, Navy Region Korea

    Capt. Torrin Velazquez, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command commanding officer, visited the local Branch Health Clinic (BHC) aboard Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) July 24 and met with Cmdr. James Dipasquale, CFAC commanding officer, to discuss future support for Navy Medicine on the Korean Peninsula.

