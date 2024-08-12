9th AS supports aeromedical evacuation and Agile Combat Employment team during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

A fuel truck is tied down aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy at Alpena Combat Training Readiness Center, Michigan, during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2, Aug. 11, 2024. The C-5, assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, was the only Super Galaxy to participate in Northern Strike, one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan’s National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

