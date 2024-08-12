Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th AS supports aeromedical evacuation and Agile Combat Employment team during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 7 of 12]

    9th AS supports aeromedical evacuation and Agile Combat Employment team during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS CENTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Airman from the 123 Contingency Response Squadron gives a thumbs up while uploading a fuel truck during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2 at Alpena Combat Training Readiness Center, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2024. Northern Strike, one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan’s National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 23:03
    Photo ID: 8586163
    VIRIN: 240811-F-PU288-1230
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS CENTER, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, 9th AS supports aeromedical evacuation and Agile Combat Employment team during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aerial refueling
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    aeromedical evacuation
    436th Airlift Wing
    9th Airlift Squadron
    NS242

