Fairchild AFB Re-Opens Main Gate

Senior Airman John Mann, a patrolman assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, scans Col. Chad Cisewski’s, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, common access card at Fairchild Air Force Base’s newly renovated front gate after its grand re-opening ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 12, 2024. The front gate renovation began in April 2023 to enhance entry control capabilities and ensure the security of the installation. This gate will be utilized for all personally owned vehicles to include large recreational vehicles and watercraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

