Fairchild AFB Re-Opens Main Gate

Col. Chad Cisewski, center, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Moon, right, 92nd ARW command chief, and Col. Robert LaMore, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, pose with Airmen assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron and Civil Engineer Squadron in front of Fairchild Air Force Base’s newly renovated front gate before its grand re-opening ceremony at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Aug. 12, 2024. The front gate renovation began in April 2023 to enhance entry control capabilities and ensure the security of the installation. This gate will be utilized for all personally owned vehicles to include large recreational vehicles and watercraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

