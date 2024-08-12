Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB Re-Opens Main Gate [Image 2 of 3]

    Fairchild AFB Re-Opens Main Gate

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Chad Cisewski, center, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Moon, right, 92nd ARW command chief, and Col. Robert LaMore, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, pose with Airmen assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron and Civil Engineer Squadron in front of Fairchild Air Force Base’s newly renovated front gate before its grand re-opening ceremony at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Aug. 12, 2024. The front gate renovation began in April 2023 to enhance entry control capabilities and ensure the security of the installation. This gate will be utilized for all personally owned vehicles to include large recreational vehicles and watercraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8585917
    VIRIN: 240812-F-FV598-1023
    Resolution: 3000x1967
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB Re-Opens Main Gate [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB Re-Opens Main Gate
    Fairchild AFB Re-Opens Main Gate
    Fairchild AFB Re-Opens Main Gate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    KC-135
    92nd ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download