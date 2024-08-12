Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024 [Image 6 of 7]

    7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Jolene Cintron 

    7th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier runs with his dog during a family fun run during the opening day of 7th Infantry Division’s Week of the Bayonet at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. The Week of the Bayonet is a cherished tradition that strengthens 7th ID Soldiers and builds bonds through ceremony and competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8585705
    VIRIN: 240812-A-FO268-2443
    Resolution: 3933x5900
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Competition

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    Readiness Exercise

    TAGS

    Bayonet
    JBLM
    Competition
    Army
    ICORPS
    7ID

