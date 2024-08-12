7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

A U.S. Army Soldier runs with his dog during a family fun run during the opening day of 7th Infantry Division’s Week of the Bayonet at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. The Week of the Bayonet is a cherished tradition that strengthens 7th ID Soldiers and builds bonds through ceremony and competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

