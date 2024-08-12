Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting [Image 1 of 5]

    Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    From left: Lt. Col. Joshua Haynes, Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew P. Baxter, Col. Derek E. Johnson, Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson commanding general, post Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Peña and Col. CJ Lopez, garrison commander, cut the ribbon in front of a newly renovated barracks facility Aug. 5. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:00
    Photo ID: 8585626
    VIRIN: 240807-A-GH690-9098
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting [Image 5 of 5], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting
    Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting
    Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting
    Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting
    Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    barracks
    renovations
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC and Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download