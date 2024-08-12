Pursuit of Soldier well-being continues with barracks ribbon cutting

FORT JOHNSON, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson celebrated a ribbon cutting Aug. 5 for two newly completed barracks — buildings 2273 and 1634.

The ongoing project, started in 2008, marks the 32nd of 34 barracks housing restorations and highlights Fort Johnson’s mission of enhancing Soldier well-being. Funded in 2019 for $20.8 million, building 2273 was awarded to Saur Incorporated, while building 1634 was awarded to Ross Group and funded for $29.2 million.

Both projects restored the original Volunteer Army facility design by addressing flaws.

Improvements included enclosing the facility to provide one complete building envelope, installing an Exterior Insulation and Finish System and upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Combined, both facilities will provide Fort Johnson with 208 additional rooms for Soldiers.

“The ribbon cutting ceremony represents not just a culmination of hard work and dedication, but also the beginning of new opportunities and growth,” said 1st Lt. Ianthe V. Cho, G1 Plans and Operations officer-in-charge.

Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, addressed the importance of the barracks restoration and the ongoing efforts to improve quality of life for Soldiers assigned to the installation.

“When we talk about quality of life for Soldiers and taking care of them, there’s a few things that are of utmost importance: Giving them a safe place to work and improving our motorpools, company office facilities and training areas,” Curl said. “However, there’s also giving them a safe place to sleep and go after work.”

Upon completion of the ribbon cutting, personnel got a firsthand view of the newly renovated interior which included a recreation room, laundromat and barracks room complete with a stove, refrigerator, dining table, lounging chair, bathroom and bedroom.

The barracks will be open to occupancy for the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division this fall.

