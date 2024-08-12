Guests of U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, pose for a photo with their Marine during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Graduation takes place at the end of the 13-week transformation, which includes training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 14:02
|Photo ID:
|8584958
|VIRIN:
|240809-M-SL155-1150
|Resolution:
|6139x4093
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.