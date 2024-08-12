Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Graduation [Image 7 of 9]

    Mike Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Janell Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Listro, commanding officer with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, returns his sword during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Graduation takes place at the end of the 13-week transformation, which includes training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

