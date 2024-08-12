U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Listro, commanding officer with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, returns his sword during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Graduation takes place at the end of the 13-week transformation, which includes training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 14:02 Photo ID: 8584956 VIRIN: 240809-M-SL155-1085 Resolution: 2987x4480 Size: 7.23 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.