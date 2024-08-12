Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90 MW deputy CC retires [Image 1 of 8]

    90 MW deputy CC retires

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Missile Wing Base Honor Guard present the colors at Col. John Hundley’s, retired 90 MW deputy commander, retirement ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 9, 2024. Hundley dedicated 32-years of service, sacrifices and contributions to the U.S. Armed Forces, first enlisting in the U.S. Army and then commissioning into the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8584756
    VIRIN: 240809-F-SE585-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    ceremony
    retirement
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety
    dedication to service

