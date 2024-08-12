90 MW deputy CC retires

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, and Col. John Hundley, retired 90 MW deputy commander, pose with the Legion of Merit certificate during Hundley’s retirement ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 9, 2024. Hundley dedicated 32-years of service, sacrifices and contributions to the U.S. Armed Forces, first enlisting in the U.S. Army and then commissioning into the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

