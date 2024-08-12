Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90 MW deputy CC retires [Image 5 of 8]

    90 MW deputy CC retires

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, and Col. John Hundley, retired 90 MW deputy commander, pose with the Legion of Merit certificate during Hundley’s retirement ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 9, 2024. Hundley dedicated 32-years of service, sacrifices and contributions to the U.S. Armed Forces, first enlisting in the U.S. Army and then commissioning into the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 12:09
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    ceremony
    retirement
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety
    dedication to service

