Sailors and Installation Personnel conduct an Oil Spill Simulation Drill

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors and installation personnel, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, conduct an oil spill simulation drill Aug. 8, 2024 at Pol Pier aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

