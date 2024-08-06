Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Installation Personnel conduct an Oil Spill Simulation Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors and Installation Personnel conduct an Oil Spill Simulation Drill

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors and installation personnel, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, conduct an oil spill simulation drill Aug. 8, 2024 at Pol Pier aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 05:29
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
