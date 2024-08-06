Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play a friendly soccer game with Colombian students as part of a Women, Peace and Security symposium

240811-N-WP746-1135
CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 11, 2024) – U.S. Army Pfc. Shahnawaz Peer, a veterinary technician with the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, runs after a ball at a soccer game with students from Universidad Del Sinú as part of a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
08.10.2024
08.11.2024
|8583778
|240811-N-WP746-1135
|6000x4000
|3.49 MB
|CO
|2
|0
