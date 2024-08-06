Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play a friendly soccer game with Colombian students as part of a Women, Peace and Security symposium [Image 6 of 7]

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play a friendly soccer game with Colombian students as part of a Women, Peace and Security symposium

    COLOMBIA

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240811-N-WP746-1135
    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 11, 2024) – U.S. Army Pfc. Shahnawaz Peer, a veterinary technician with the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, runs after a ball at a soccer game with students from Universidad Del Sinú as part of a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play a friendly soccer game with Colombian students as part of a Women, Peace and Security symposium [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

