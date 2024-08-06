Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play a friendly soccer game with Colombian students as part of a Women, Peace and Security symposium

240811-N-WP746-1108

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 11, 2024) – An iguana keeps U.S. Navy Utilitiesman 2nd Class Chase Park company as he plays goalie at a soccer game with students from Universidad Del Sinú as part of a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

