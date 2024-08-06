Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line reflections

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing walks across the flight line at McClellan Airport in Sacramento, California, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts and reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    This work, Flight line reflections [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight line reflections

    Air Mobility Command
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

