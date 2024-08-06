Flight line reflections

An Airman assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing walks across the flight line at McClellan Airport in Sacramento, California, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts and reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

