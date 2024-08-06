Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing walk across the flight line at McClellan Airport in Sacramento, California, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts and reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 17:31
|Photo ID:
|8583664
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-BQ566-1262
|Resolution:
|5944x3344
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight line reflections [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.