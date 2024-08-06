Flight line reflections

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing walk across the flight line at McClellan Airport in Sacramento, California, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts and reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

