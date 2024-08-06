Elements of the 15th MEU Return Home from Deployment

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Hekker, a combat photographer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of South Carolina, poses for a photo with his wife and family at a welcome home reception at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Aug. 10, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024