    Elements of the 15th MEU Return Home from Deployment [Image 4 of 8]

    Elements of the 15th MEU Return Home from Deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robert Flahive, deputy staff judge advocate assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embraces his daughter at a welcome home reception at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Aug. 10, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elements of the 15th MEU Return Home from Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

