Capt. Ernesto Ayala Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and U.S. Soldiers with the 755th Transportation Company unload equipment belonging to U.S. Soldiers with the 1015th Engineer Company at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2024. The 1015th Engineer Company recently returned from redeployment from the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 Location: CAROLINA, PR