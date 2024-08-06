Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Ernesto Ayala Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    Capt. Ernesto Ayala Promotion Ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, delivers the oath of office during a promotion ceremony for Maj. Ernesto Ayala, the 156th Comptroller commander, PRANG, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. Ayala’s promotion to major honored his leadership, dedication and years of service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    Promotion
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Comptroller Flight
    156th Wing

