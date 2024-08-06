Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th ECAB Solders recognized [Image 2 of 2]

    28th ECAB Solders recognized

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Solders with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, are recognized by Brig. Gen. Jeff Heasley for successful training that occurred during annual training and at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson Louisiana, during a ceremony at Muir Army Heliport, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Maj. Chris Spudic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8583407
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-A3544-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 294.32 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ECAB Solders recognized [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28th ECAB Solders recognized
    28th ECAB Solders recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    UH60 Black Hawk
    Helicopter
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download