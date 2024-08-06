28th ECAB Solders recognized

U.S. Solders with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, are recognized by Brig. Gen. Jeff Heasley for successful training that occurred during annual training and at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson Louisiana, during a ceremony at Muir Army Heliport, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Maj. Chris Spudic)
|08.10.2024
|08.11.2024 12:05
|8583406
|240810-Z-A3544-1001
|1600x1200
|256.83 KB
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|0
