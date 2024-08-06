Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Anchor Drop Test

    JAPAN

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 10, 2024)- Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Nick Lucio, from Palm Bay, Florida, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dion Borja secure the starboard housing stopper to an anchor chain during an anchor drop test aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), May 10. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 03:52
    Location: JP
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

