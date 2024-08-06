YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 10, 2024)- Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Samuel Cohen, from Atlanta, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Nick Lucio, from Palm Bay, Florida, secures the starboard housing stopper to an anchor chain during an anchor drop test aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), May 10. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 03:52 Photo ID: 8583185 VIRIN: 240510-N-DU658-2395 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.67 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Anchor Drop Test [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.